Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 7,557 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 80.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1,111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of CCS opened at $47.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $794.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.50 million. Analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. 140166 initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.