Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Bally’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRWH. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter worth about $485,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 337.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 50,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 24.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 163.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 219,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 136,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 19.2% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bally’s news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 274,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $7,001,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE:TRWH opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of $826.58 million, a P/E ratio of -103.87 and a beta of 1.89. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43.

Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. Research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bally's

Bally’s Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casino hotels. It operates through the following segments: Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, and Mile High USA. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

