Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in argenx in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in argenx by 3,275.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 56.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock opened at $299.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.62. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $312.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.32 and a beta of 1.02.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on argenx from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.83.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

