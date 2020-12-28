Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,792 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 686,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 492,344 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 401.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 329,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 659,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 250,938 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 376.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 311,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 246,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 203,409 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

