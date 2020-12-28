CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.31. 669,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,996. The stock has a market cap of $337.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.45 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Analyst Recommendations for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit