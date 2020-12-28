CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.31. 669,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,996. The stock has a market cap of $337.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.45 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

