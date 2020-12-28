Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Insider Melvin John Martin Sells 2,800 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,544. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.12. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $125.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRI. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 774,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,476,000 after buying an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after buying an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.5% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after buying an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 926,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,166,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

