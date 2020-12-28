Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DASTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $199.00 on Monday. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $205.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.50, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.37.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.