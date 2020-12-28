Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.70 and last traded at $100.22. 2,575,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,316,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.28.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average is $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,339.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,352,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,632,357 shares of company stock worth $166,722,138 in the last 90 days. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

