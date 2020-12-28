Datamine 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16,710.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $289,899.76 and $16,710.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00041389 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002380 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004867 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,725,080 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

