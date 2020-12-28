Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DHER. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €115.36 ($135.72).

Shares of DHER opened at €118.45 ($139.35) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €105.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €97.59. Delivery Hero SE has a 52 week low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 52 week high of €121.35 ($142.76). The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion and a PE ratio of -24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

