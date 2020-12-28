DeltaChain Trading 90.6% Lower This Week (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One DeltaChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $54,657.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded 90.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00044270 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002599 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004857 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003609 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

