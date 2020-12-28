Dennis Suskind Sells 2,000 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Stock

Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NAV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.99. 3,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. Navistar International Co. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.95 and a beta of 2.24.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navistar International Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,930,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

