Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €19.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DEQ. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.19 ($20.22).

DEQ stock opened at €18.20 ($21.41) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.95. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a twelve month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a twelve month high of €26.66 ($31.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of €16.87 and a 200-day moving average of €13.35.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

