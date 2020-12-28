DEX (DEX) Price Up 12.9% This Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. DEX has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $612,768.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One DEX token can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00022725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00131937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.00624212 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00168576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00322179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00059783 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00016932 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.