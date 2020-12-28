Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. 873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

