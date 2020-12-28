Digital Gold (GOLD) Trading Up 10.9% This Week

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for $61.45 or 0.00230792 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $829,029.29 and $1.08 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00023060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00132859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00629599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00161836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00328250 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017506 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,135 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,490 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars.

