Digitex City (DGTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.57 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex City token can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00046219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.26 or 0.00299252 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00029168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $574.88 or 0.02143362 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

Buying and Selling Digitex City

Digitex City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

