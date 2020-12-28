Dinastycoin (DCY) Achieves Market Cap of $16.75 Million

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Dinastycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Dinastycoin has a total market cap of $16.75 million and approximately $4,591.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Coin Profile

Dinastycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,991,128,220 coins. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com . Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

