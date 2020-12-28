Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.43. Approximately 328,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 432,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares stock. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares comprises 0.1% of XR Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. XR Securities LLC owned about 1.93% of Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

