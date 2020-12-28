Doctors Coin Tops One Day Volume of $34,822.00 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $173.08 million and $34,822.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00013843 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

