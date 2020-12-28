DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $25,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in DocuSign by 14.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in DocuSign by 10.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DocuSign by 141.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $244.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.57 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,561,649 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.21.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

