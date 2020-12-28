DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Trading Down 6.4%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $228.37 and last traded at $229.20. 3,243,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,304,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.21.

Get DocuSign alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,628,476.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,333,428.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,561,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.