DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Trading Down 6.4%

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $228.37 and last traded at $229.20. 3,243,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,304,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,628,476.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,333,428.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,561,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit