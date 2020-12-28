Donu (DONU) Price Reaches $0.0228

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Donu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Donu has a market cap of $115,536.15 and approximately $2.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Donu has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00049794 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00503212 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 74% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029996 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00021603 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Donu Profile

Donu is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. Donu’s official website is www.neos.sh

Buying and Selling Donu

Donu can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

