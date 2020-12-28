Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €92.40 ($108.71).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of ETR:DRW3 opened at €62.50 ($73.53) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €72.35. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a 52-week high of €108.50 ($127.65).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

