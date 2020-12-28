Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.86. Ducommun reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.60 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,380.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $55,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,377,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,406 shares of company stock worth $277,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ducommun by 214.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ducommun by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DCO traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.18. 1,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,905. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $646.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.58.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.