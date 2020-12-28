Dusk Network Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and $667,522.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00045779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00307578 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.65 or 0.02167868 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

DUSK is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.