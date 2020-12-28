Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $17.98. 196,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 219,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 14.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 279,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 36.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 47,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

