Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Dec 28th, 2020

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 28.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 91.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of EARN stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 169.02% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

EARN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Dividend History for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

