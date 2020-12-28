Elrond (EGLD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $83.58 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Elrond token can now be bought for about $24.31 or 0.00093017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Dcoin. Elrond has a market cap of $356.15 million and approximately $83.58 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00144093 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00211670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.58 or 0.00618296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00334387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00056273 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,902,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,651,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

