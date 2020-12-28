Elysian Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $58,533.27 and approximately $215,564.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00045286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00305118 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029252 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.39 or 0.02108260 BTC.

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

