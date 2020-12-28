Encana (NYSE:ECA) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.80

Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 2336633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encana stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 318.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Encana worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

