Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.66. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 1,106 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on UUUU. Roth Capital cut their price target on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $550.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 21.87% and a negative net margin of 1,589.07%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

