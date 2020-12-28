Ergo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.49 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $15.23 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,935.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $709.93 or 0.02635681 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.98 or 0.00478869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.35 or 0.01285860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.00597180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00253172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00021753 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 29,421,075 coins and its circulating supply is 26,117,353 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

