Esportbits (HLT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19,333.00

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Esportbits token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and C2CX. Esportbits has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $19,333.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Esportbits has traded up 57.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00023060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00132859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00629599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00161836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00328250 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017506 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 tokens. Esportbits’ official message board is esportbits.com/posts . The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Esportbits’ official website is esportbits.com . Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit

Esportbits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Esportbits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Esportbits using one of the exchanges listed above.

