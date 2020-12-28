Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.01 Million

Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to announce sales of $43.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.50 million to $45.30 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $39.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $163.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.01 million to $168.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $192.19 million, with estimates ranging from $173.90 million to $204.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,999. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $29.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 146.03%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.