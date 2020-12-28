Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.45

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essentra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $908.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Essentra Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLRAF)

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

