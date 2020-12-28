Ethereum Gold Project Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $64,118.81 and approximately $1,677.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and Token Store. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00045959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.19 or 0.00303409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $587.54 or 0.02168880 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

ETGP is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.