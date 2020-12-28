Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,115.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $225,248.68 and approximately $4,115.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00046578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00305617 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00029370 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.37 or 0.02174375 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

