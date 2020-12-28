Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

Etsy stock traded down $12.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,187,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.74 and a 200-day moving average of $128.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 98.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $198.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $113,931.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $487,251.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 339,121 shares of company stock valued at $45,301,864. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $165,625,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

