EUNO (EUNO) Trading 53.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $14,042.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 53.5% higher against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00494024 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000249 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 268.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000316 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,075,020,423 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

