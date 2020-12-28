Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.83. 3,254,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Evergy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

