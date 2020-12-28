ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.1000

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $585,132.24 and $17,113.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008295 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

