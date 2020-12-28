ExclusiveCoin Price Hits $0.1000 on Top Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $585,132.24 and $17,113.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.1000 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008295 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000954 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.