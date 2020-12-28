ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.39

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.39 and last traded at $87.36, with a volume of 1542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.22.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $123,733.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $199,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,462 shares of company stock worth $8,550,632. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

