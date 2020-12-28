Faceter Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $18.94 and $10.39. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $423,536.23 and approximately $452.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00046345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00315464 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00030582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.70 or 0.02176885 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $5.60, $24.68, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $50.98, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $7.50 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.