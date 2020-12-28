Faceter Tops One Day Volume of $450.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Faceter has a total market cap of $426,441.58 and $450.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Faceter has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $10.39 and $18.94.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00046098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00298552 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00029065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $572.74 or 0.02139501 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $24.68, $24.43, $10.39, $20.33, $7.50, $50.98, $18.94, $32.15, $5.60 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.