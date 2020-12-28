FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of FedEx from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.20.
Shares of FDX opened at $268.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.55. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.
In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.66, for a total value of $464,245.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,614 shares of company stock worth $19,141,122 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
See Also: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.