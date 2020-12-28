FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of FedEx from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.20.

Shares of FDX opened at $268.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.55. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.66, for a total value of $464,245.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,614 shares of company stock worth $19,141,122 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

