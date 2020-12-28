Filecoin Market Capitalization Tops $958.32 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $958.32 million and approximately $166.73 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $21.49 or 0.00081563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00145841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00214237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.79 or 0.00613917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00331705 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00056540 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 44,584,205 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

Filecoin Coin Trading

Filecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.