Financial Review: Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Golden Ocean Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -114.59% -28.18% -8.00% Golden Ocean Group -17.84% 0.26% 0.13%

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Ocean Group has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Golden Ocean Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Golden Ocean Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 1.05 $930.23 million $5.09 4.83 Golden Ocean Group $705.80 million 0.94 $37.19 million N/A N/A

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Ocean Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Norwegian Cruise Line and Golden Ocean Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 1 0 2 0 2.33 Golden Ocean Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 19.99%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Golden Ocean Group.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Golden Ocean Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 67 vessels. Golden Ocean Group Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

