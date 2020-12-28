FIO Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $3.92 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 734,280,387 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

